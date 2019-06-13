«

June 13, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “Oberlin College hit with maximum punitive damages (capped at $22 million by law) in Gibson’s Bakery case. Added to $11 million compensatory damages, brings total to $33 million.”

From Prof. William A. Jacobson at Legal Insurrection, which has been all over the Oberlin implosion. As Ed Morrissey adds though, “The Gibsons won’t spend the money yet; Oberlin will appeal the award, surely. Better yet, they might want to settle this with a sincere and heartfelt mea culpato save a few million off their endowment.”

I’m not sure that Oberlin’s administrators are actually capable of sincerity, particularly when dealing with what John Ringo dubbed the “townies.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:19 pm
