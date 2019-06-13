June 13, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “Oberlin College hit with maximum punitive damages (capped at $22 million by law) in Gibson’s Bakery case. Added to $11 million compensatory damages, brings total to $33 million.”

From Prof. William A. Jacobson at Legal Insurrection, which has been all over the Oberlin implosion. As Ed Morrissey adds though, “The Gibsons won’t spend the money yet; Oberlin will appeal the award, surely. Better yet, they might want to settle this with a sincere and heartfelt mea culpato save a few million off their endowment.”

I’m not sure that Oberlin’s administrators are actually capable of sincerity, particularly when dealing with what John Ringo dubbed the “townies.”