June 13, 2019

YES, WE ALREADY KNOW THAT COCAINE MITCH PLAYS FOR KEEPS, NANCY. Nancy Pelosi’s latest shot at Mitch McConnell is already backfiring and we’re here for it:

Curious that Democrats have no problem holding up a sign that says “McConnell’s Graveyard.” I’m so old, I can remember when they accused political clip art of having murderous intent, and demanded a new civility from both sides of the aisle. Despite the plethora of left-on-right violence since November of 2016, Nancy Pelosi seems to have no problem with rhetoric that could be seen as eliminationist, and I eagerly await Paul Krugman’s stern condemnation.

