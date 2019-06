THE HILL’S REBECCA KLAR: Trump administration to send migrant children to former Japanese internment camp.

ALEX GRISWOLD ON TWITTER: The “former Japanese internment camp” is also just a U.S. Army base that’s been continually operating since the 1860’s.

I’m old enough to remember when The Hill was a reasonably forthright, centrist publication. But despite the old Instagag, that has me feeling pretty old right now.