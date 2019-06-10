June 10, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Bryan Cranston Dedicates Tony Award to Journalists ‘In the Line of Fire.’

But assuming The Hill is quoting Cranston correctly, notice that he specified “the real journalists.” That doesn’t include anybody who reports bad news about Democrats. It doesn’t include Fox News and Breitbart.com and the Daily Caller and the site you’re reading right now. It doesn’t include all the people currently being demonetized and deplatformed on YouTube because a Vox.com vlogger threw a temper tantrum over some mean insults. It only includes the people who agree politically with Bryan Cranston, and who reaffirm Bryan Cranston’s worldview. Only the real journalists are “in the line of fire.”

As Jim notes, “The Breaking Bad star is currently portraying Howard Beale in the Broadway adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky’s 1976 media satire Network, which was revived a couple of years ago to #Resist Trump or Fox News or whatever.”

I doubt anybody on Broadway was self-aware enough to notice that there’s a direct line from Chayefsky’s film, to the 24/7 hard left MSNBC to Trump. Choose the form of your destructor, to coin an Insta-phrase.