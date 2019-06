BETO AND ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM: Beto O’Rourke recently argued, “Race is the No. 1 indicator for where toxic and polluting facilities are today,” and some in the media are saying he is right. Here’s some counter-evidence: The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights tried and failed to come up with empirical evidence that would support such a claim. Its study found that coal ash dumps are more likely to be found near whites.