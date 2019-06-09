June 9, 2019

‘RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW:’ We’ve Forgotten Why We Won The Cold War. “The Cold War was about defeating all that for the sake of human freedom. 2019 marks 30 years since communism cracked up. Thirty years on, are we really going to forget what we won, and why? Will the world wake up in time?”

It says something about the limitations of rock music that while there was an entire oeuvre of Vietnam War protest songs in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there were infinitely fewer songs focusing on the Cold War. The ones that come to mind are David Bowie’s 1977 slice of life in divided Berlin, “Heroes,” and those written after the Wall fell in 1989: the aforementioned Jesus Jones’ “Right Here Right Now,” the Scorpions’ “Winds of Change” and Pink Floyd’s “A Great Day for Freedom.” Were there any others?