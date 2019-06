TOXIC FEMININITY: Allison Mack allegedly starved ‘Dynasty’ star Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India. “The daughter of ‘Dynasty’ actress Catherine Oxenberg spent a year on a 500-calorie-a-day diet while in Nxivm’s secret sex cult, a former slave testified Friday. Ex-member “Nicole” testified that ‘Smallville’ actress and alleged slave master Allison Mack was so manipulative, she’d threaten to starve Oxenberg’s daughter India even further to ensure that Nicole remained obedient.”