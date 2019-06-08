June 8, 2019

WHEN THE CAT HAS OMAR’S TONGUE:

Omar’s election to the Minnesota legislature made her an intergalactic superstar. It was Time for Ilhan, according to the documentary made about that race. Filmmaker Norah Shapiro was on to something. By the time the film was released, it was time for Ilhan to move on to Congress. She hasn’t shut up since.

When Omar refuses to talk, it’s unlike her. Her silence reflects an insoluble problem. This week she’s not talking. She’s not talking about the unlawful joint tax returns she filed with Hirsi…while married to Elmi.