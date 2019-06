IF I’M DONALD TRUMP, I CITE THIS ARTICLE AS PROOF THAT OPEN-IMMIGRATIONISTS ARE MOTIVATED BY HOSTILITY TO AMERICA AND THE WEST: N.Y. Times op-ed: Open Borders As A Form Of Reparations For The West’s Crimes. “What is good immigration policy for the United States is separate from what is just and moral for the peoples whose destiny America, past and present, has affected.”

A Trump2020 campaign document, as it stands.