June 8, 2019

BY BEING DELICIOUS: Asian American Chefs Are Embracing Spam. But How Did the Canned Meat Make Its Way Into Their Cultures? “The Asian regions that were introduced to Spam weren’t the only places where the meat showed up in the post-war years. In Britain, during the economic hardship that followed WWII, Spam was an affordable alternative to fresh meat. But, Ku says, as its popularity there waned, the British contributed to many stereotypes people now have about Spam — notably, thanks to the Monty Python sketch that famously highlights the ubiquity of the meat. In the Asia-Pacific region, however, Ku says that locals never had an opportunity to make fun of Spam.”

Though I was always more of a Treet man.