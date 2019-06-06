June 6, 2019
KURT SCHLICHTER: California Is The Future The Liberal Elite Wants For You.
California has morphed from paradise into a garbage state run by garbage people for their own garbage benefit and amusement. The “garbage” part is literal – once the Sierra Nevada mountains symbolized the state; now, towering heaps of trash and human waste do. Welcome to what the Democrats want for all of America. Just watch your step. Literally.
If it were not for the climate, something the liberals in charge of my state have nothing to do with as much as they think they do, it would likely be a nearly empty desert once again. But the sun shines, the beach beckons and the palm trees sway over a population of morons who keep electing proggy fascists to run the place. Which they are doing, right into the ground.
Kevin Williamson succinctly wrote that Detroit’s fall to ruin is “a case of the parasite having outgrown the host.” But unlike the corpse of the once-vibrant Motor City, as Victor Davis Hanson has asked, “How, then, does California continue? Read on, but in a nutshell, natural and inherited wealth are so great on the coast that a destructive state government must work overtime to ruin what others wrought.”
But give them time.