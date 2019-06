June 6, 2019

ALL GOOD POINTS, BUT THERE’S ANOTHER, ANECDOTAL BUT PERSONAL. ON THE RUN UP TO 2016, MY BLOG KEPT GETTING COMMENTS BY VIRULENT ANTI-SEMITIC, RACIST “OSTENSIBLE TRUMP SUPPORTERS” TO THE POINT I WAS AFRAID OF SUPPORTING HIM (UNTIL TWO VERY GOOD FRIENDS WHO ARE POLITICALLY POLAR OPPOSITES INDEPENDENTLY MADE ME LISTEN TO HIS SPEECHES BECAUSE THEY WERE VOTING FOR HIM.) THEN I BANNED RUSSIAN IP COMMENTS ON MY BLOG FOR ANOTHER REASON. AND OVER NIGHT ALL THOSE “TRUMP SUPPORTERS” VANISHED. IMHO THIS IS WHY OBAMA DIDN’T CURB RUSSIAN INFLUENCE. THEY WERE WORKING AGAINST TRUMP: Why Didn’t Obama Try to Stop Russian “Meddling”?