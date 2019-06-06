June 6, 2019

THE REAL REASON SOME BRITS DON’T LIKE TRUMP:

Trump-bashing isn’t a political stance — it’s a snooty mocking of white-trash America. To Brits who fancy themselves as cultured and sophisticated, Trump has become the ultimate white-trash symbol: an ill-speaking, junk-food-eating, language-coarsening dimwit of a man who has no right to meet out wonderful, pristine monarch or to walk a red carpet. Obama’s wars and authoritarianism were forgivable because he was so handsome and charming. Trump’s wars and authoritarianism, in contrast, are held up as threats to morality and decency because the kind of people who are most keen on Trump — rough and ugly Americans — are themselves seen as a threat to morality and decency.

What we saw in London was a massive display of one of the Western world’s ugliest prejudices — middle-class British disdain for gaudy Americana and tacky Yanks.