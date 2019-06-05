June 5, 2019

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: If Seeing the World Helps Ruin It, Should We Stay Home?

—Headline, the New York Times, Monday. (Link safe; goes to Power Line.)

Presumably, the answer is “no,” unless the Times goes out of the private tour business:

Why Travel with The New York Times Travel Smarter. Gain Understanding. Return Inspired. Our journeys are selected with New York Times audiences and like-minded travelers in mind, to satisfy their intellectual curiosity and high standards. With curated content from The Times providing history and context for the destinations, these journeys are uniquely designed to

Past excursions have included trips to Iran and around-the-world private jet tours with Times columnists.