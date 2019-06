MISTER, WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE DONALD DRAPER AGAIN: “So, Chips Ahoy is now the drag cookie, and Coconut Water wants critics to drink pee. I don’t think they’ve gamed out where this ends. Oh and there’s more!”

As James Lileks writes, “Don’t these guys realize that whatever social capital they accumulate can be washed away in a second by the very people they’re trying to court?”

Get woke, go broke, to coin a phrase.