June 5, 2019

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Too Many People Want To Travel. International travel should be limited to the better sorts, you know?

Related: “I like to see how the NYT deals with this subject — the NYT, with all its concern-mongering about climate change and all its travel articles and ads and its need to serve the emotions and vanities of its readers. What are we having today? A little shame, spiced with humorous self-deprecation, along with the usual self-esteem boosting about our progressivism and our love of the good life? . . . What’s morally bewildering? If you believe what the consensus of climate scientists and the proponents of the Green New Deal are telling us, you should never travel. Everything else is morally wrong. If you are bewildered, you’re just bewildered about whether you — as opposed to those other people — want to center your life on morality. . . . Newman presents himself as the model for the NYT reader’s miniature moral reasoning. You mean well, you’ll buy an indulgence, and you have such exquisite taste.”

Climate change is a crisis urgent enough to demand immediate sacrifice from others, but not yet so urgent as to demand immediate sacrifice from oneself. Personally, I’ll believe it’s a crisis when the people who keep telling me a crisis start acting like it’s a crisis.