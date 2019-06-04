June 4, 2019

DISPATCHES FROM REDNECK NATION: Segregation Comes to Minnesota.

It has often been observed that progressives are re-segregating some areas of the country, especially college campuses. But Minnesota has never been segregated, so our progressives are boldly venturing to segregate our citizens by race for the first time.

The City of Minneapolis has scheduled a series of “sacred conversations” with the city’s staff. The series goes under the title, “400 Years of Resistance and Liberation. Remembering, Recovering, Reimagining.” Here is the flyer; following, my comments on it. Click to enlarge: