MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Ten Plagues of California Are Turning The Golden State into a Third-World Hell Hole. “Statewide, California’s problems aren’t limited to trash dumpers, the homeless, rat infestations, and infectious disease… as if that weren’t already too much Third World fun in the once-Golden State. Stories about San Francisco’s Human Poop Hurdle Olympics are now de rigueur, and you’d better watch where you stick the landing or a used syringe might stick you.”