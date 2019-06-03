June 3, 2019

DOXXING PEOPLE FOR ENGAGING IN SPEECH THE MEDIA DISAGREES WITH IS THE NEW JOURNALISM.

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

Related: Kevin Poulsen is the symptom, not the disease. “Excuse me, but… what? A reporter from the Daily Beast can just pick up the phone, call up Facebook, and have an official there reveal one of their user’s personal information? How does that work? One might expect that they wouldn’t be doing that for anyone other than a law enforcement official with a warrant.”