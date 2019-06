DAN MARKEL UPDATE: Divided Appeals Court Affirms Ruling That Wendi Adelson Need Not Give Defense Deposition In Dan Markel Murder Trial. “Magbanua’s lawyers served Adelson a subpoena in April, but Hankinson granted a protective order at the request of Adelson’s lawyers. Hankinson noted that Adelson planned to invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and a deposition would serve ‘no useful purpose.'”