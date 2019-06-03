June 3, 2019

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Female educators caught having sex with students more frequently, experts say.

Some have downplayed or even laughed off the seriousness of female educators having sex with teenage students, playing into the trope of hormone-driven boys lusting after the women at the front of the class. But many prosecutors and people who work with the abused say female teachers having sex with male students are doing just as much harm as their male counterparts who prey on girls.

But note the double standard on punishment:

In Stark County, Eichler pleaded guilty last year to three felony counts of sexual battery. Prosecutors asked a judge to sentence her to four years in prison, but the judge thought Eichler — who surrendered her teaching license and will forever have to register with authorities as a sex offender — had largely suffered enough. He sentenced her to 30 days in jail and another 30 days in what Stark County calls “half-jail,” a sort of day detention room for adults.

One doubts a male teacher would have gotten the same consideration.