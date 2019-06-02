June 2, 2019

PRO-CHOICE: Men should have the right to ‘abort’ responsibility for an unborn child, Swedish political group says. “The idea, proposed by a regional branch of the youth wing of the centrist Liberal Party, would allow a potential father to legally abdicate his responsibility toward the child up to the 18th week of a woman’s pregnancy. The man would lose any rights to visit the child but also would not pay any child support he may otherwise be required to contribute.”

I don’t think this ever went anywhere. Women have reproductive rights, but men have reproductive responsibilities. Though if any US state implemented Sweden’s abortion restrictions, Hollywood would probably boycott them as Handmaid’s Tale Bible Belters.