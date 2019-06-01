«
»

June 1, 2019

PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: University of Illinois Sued Over Unconstitutional Policies.

“On a regular basis, the University of Illinois sends a clear message to students who wish to engage in political and religious speech: there are some views that are welcome, and others that are not,” Speech First President Nicole Neily said in the press release. “Students deserve to be able to express themselves and voice their opinions without fear of investigation or punishment – which is why these policies must be reformed.”

Yes.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
