RIP: Leon Redbone, acclaimed singer and guitarist, dies.

Redbone’s actual age was not known since he never directly answered questions about the subject; the family’s statement said he “crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127.” However, according to The Associated Press, he was 69, with the performer’s publicist saying he was born in Cyprus on Aug. 26, 1949.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that early this morning, May 30th 2019, Leon Redbone crossed the delta for that beautiful shore at the age of 127. He departed our world with his guitar, his trusty companion Rover, and a simple tip of his hat,” the statement read.

Continuing in the lighthearted tone, the statement added: “He’s interested to see what Blind Blake, Emmett and Jelly Roll have been up to in his absence, and has plans for a rousing sing-along number with Sári Barabás. An eternity of pouring through texts in the Library of Ashurbanipal will be a welcome repose, perhaps followed by a shot or two of whiskey with Lee Morse, and some long-overdue discussions with his favorite Uncle, Suppiluliuma I of the Hittites.