DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: NYU Cancels Former New Yorker Fact-Checker Talia Lavin’s Journalism Class.

The “fact-checker” description in the headline is a nice touch, as the subhead notes that “Lavin left The New Yorker last year after falsely saying an ICE agent had a Nazi tattoo.”

The article goes on to note that NYU cancelled the class “Lavin was scheduled to teach this fall after only two students signed up.”