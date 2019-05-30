May 30, 2019

GET WOKE, GO BROKE? Disney CEO Signals Withdrawal From Georgia Over Abortion Ban.

Walt Disney’s goal in the last years of his life was to make Disneyworld the most family-friendly amusement park on earth. Visiting there last year, I was reminded of the tension between his vision, and those who implement it today. (Not to mention the tension between the Disney parks and other Disney assets such as then-uber-woke-ESPN, and ABC, the House of Stephanopoulos.) I wonder how much longer it can hold?

Related: Walt Disney: American Dreamer (Video).

Related: Ron Howard is making a Netflix movie about Hillbilly Elegy because he wants to be a healer — within limits.

More: Is Bob Iger planning to build a new Disney Resort in Saudi Arabia?

And as one wag tweets today, “Wait until Bob Iger, who recently opened a Disney park in Shanghai, hears about China’s birth and abortion policies.”