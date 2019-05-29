May 29, 2019
MAN SETS HIMSELF ON FIRE NEAR WHITE HOUSE:
Other witnesses told Fox 5 DC that the man was wearing a sweatshirt — despite the 90-degree heat — and carrying a black bag. The shirt had writing on it but the witnesses couldn’t make out what it said.
The Ellipse is a 52-acre public park that lies south of the White House.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering burns to 85 percent of his body, sources told TMZ.
A suspicious package that was on fire was also found in the park, near where the man was extinguished.
Democrats hardest hit: During a life-threatening event on the White House Lawn the House Democrats account complains about a protest being interrupted.
“The thing to remember is that in the face of such a dramatic tragedy playing out, the Dems managed to stay focused on what is truly important here.”
Heh, indeed.™