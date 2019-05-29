May 29, 2019

JOHN KASS: Why have Democrats lost their curiosity over the Trump-Russia story?

Sunshine is conspiracy? Transparency in federal investigations is “un-American?” Ridiculous. An idiotic parrot chewing on its own toes and demanding crackers has more sense. And just who weaponized law enforcement Mr. Schiff?

I am not saying any crime occurred, nor that any conspiracy was hatched and then flown like a raptor to take Trump down. It smells, yes, but we don’t know. Let’s allow sunshine and find out. Isn’t anyone curious?

Barr has assigned John. H. Durham, a respected career prosecutor and U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to find out. Also investigating is Michael Horowitz, inspector general of the Department of Justice. They’re pulling the threads of how all this started, with the FISA warrant application and who knew what about the former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. He was the author of the Steele dossier, was on the Clinton political payroll and used Russian contacts to put a political case together against Trump, which was then leaked to the media.

Already there is indication that some players have begun pointing fingers at each other in panic, just like a few sweaty Chicago aldermen I know.

In Washington, on Trump, did they do things by the book?

There was that weird Jan. 20, 2017, email that Susan Rice wrote to herself. It reportedly documented a Jan. 5 meeting between then President Barack Obama, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then FBI director James Comey and Vice President Joe Biden in which the Steele dossier was discussed.

In her strange email to herself, Rice noted that Obama said everything should be done “by the book.”

By the book, really? Who talks like that? Someone covering their behinds?