May 29, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: James Comey Excretes Another Op-Ed.

For the love of G-d, can someone please take the computer away from Twitter personality and fired government bureaucrat James Comey? He’s written another op-ed. It’s titled: “No ‘treason.’ No coup. Just lies — and dumb lies at that.”

Click at your own risk. It reads like an emo 14-year-old’s poetry after listening to Fields of The Nephilim’s “Last Exit for the Lost” on repeat for 24 hours.