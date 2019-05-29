May 29, 2019

HMM: Where’s Joe? Biden’s campaign pace called into question.

After launching his Democratic presidential campaign in late April, the former vice president came out of the gate with a busy schedule, holding events in all four of the states that kick-off the primary and caucus calendar, as well as stops in California. And Biden started and closed that campaign swing with speeches in his native Pennsylvania, which is also a crucial general election battleground state.

But Biden hasn’t held a public campaign event since his large kick-off rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 18. Since then, he’s headlined a top dollar fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee and two more in Florida.

And while a bunch of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination are stumping this holiday weekend, Biden’s off the trail.

“Joe Biden has no public events scheduled,” read a release from his campaign.