May 29, 2019
HMM: Where’s Joe? Biden’s campaign pace called into question.
After launching his Democratic presidential campaign in late April, the former vice president came out of the gate with a busy schedule, holding events in all four of the states that kick-off the primary and caucus calendar, as well as stops in California. And Biden started and closed that campaign swing with speeches in his native Pennsylvania, which is also a crucial general election battleground state.
But Biden hasn’t held a public campaign event since his large kick-off rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 18. Since then, he’s headlined a top dollar fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee and two more in Florida.
And while a bunch of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination are stumping this holiday weekend, Biden’s off the trail.
“Joe Biden has no public events scheduled,” read a release from his campaign.
Plus: Joe Biden’s Early Campaign Strategy Doesn’t Involve Much Campaigning.
The former vice-president is doing far fewer public events than most of his competitors in the crowded Democratic field. That’s especially evident this holiday weekend, when Elizabeth Warren is getting coffee with voters, Bernie Sanders is hitting up Memorial Day cookouts, and Kirsten Gillibrand is making 11 public appearances in Iowa — the same number of events Biden has held since launching his campaign.
But this makes sense for Biden, his team tells the Washington Post, because he simply doesn’t have to work as hard.
“He doesn’t have to work as hard” isn’t an exactly inspiring message.