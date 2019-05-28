May 28, 2019

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Media Worried About Leaking of Dossier Sources After Leaking Dossier Sources. “Obama administration officials along with their media wet nurses and a motley crew of partisans are worked up. They are troubled over President Trump’s directive to his wing man, AG William Barr to declassify the documents surrounding the investigations into the Trump’s involvement in the RUSSIA collusion investigation. The spin coming from these malefactors and conspirators focus around the ‘danger’ of releasing classified information. Does this sound familiar? It should, we heard the same clap trap when the Nunes-run House Intel Committee wanted to release their report on the RUSSIA collusion scandal.”