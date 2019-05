A #METOO PROBLEM for Martin Luther King? This is David Garrow’s research: “King’s philandering has long been suspected, however Garrow, who spent several months digging through the archive material, said he had no idea of the scale or the ugliness of it and his apparent indifference to rape until he saw the files.”

On the other hand, the FBI has lately shown itself willing to accept extremely thin stories that support its desire to smear popular leaders it dislikes.