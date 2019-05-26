May 26, 2019

THE EUROPEAN ELECTION RESULTS ARE A HUMILIATION FOR MACRON: “Today, after six months of civil disorder, with a president seemingly incapable of communicating with ordinary voters, Macron is humiliated, although his tame media will try to spin it was less bad than it might have been. The bottom line though is that he has failed to renew his mandate and that fewer than a quarter of French voters support him. Macron is now is a world of pain. His clumsy national debate in which he never stopped talking, his ham-fisted response to the Gilets Jaunes, his failure to address the national economic crisis, his estrangement from Germany, his aggression towards the UK, have left him practically friendless.”