May 24, 2019

THE END OF MAY: Theresa May resigns and finally admits defeat after Brexit shambles insisting ‘I’ve done my best.’

She hadn’t. Will Boris Johnson replace her? “It has to be Boris. Some thought Boris’s foreign secretary resignation statement bloodless, but it was wise and measured. It was not, he said, that the government had failed to make the case for a free trade agreement as laid out at Lancaster House, but that ‘We have not even tried’. The electorate understands this point, Tory voters even more so. Voters might have forgiven May had she tried to secure a proper Brexit, but she never intended to. Failure is one thing, betrayal is another.”

Johnson supports a No-Deal Brexit.