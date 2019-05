CLAUDIA ROSETT: Huawei’s An Asset All Right — But It’s Not Our Asset. “Whatever the details of Huawei’s officially private ownership, or the marvels of its innovations and industry, Huawei is for strategic purposes an asset of the globally ambitious despotism that is the government of China. Which makes it dangerous.”

I’ve been calling Huawei a “communist front corporation” for a while now, which seems more apt than ever — and do read the whole thing.