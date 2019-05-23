«
»

May 23, 2019

FLASHBACK: Ana Navarro Compares Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer to the Holy Spirit.

“Lately, to me, you’re like the Holy Spirit. You are all places at all times. Right. I mean, I do — I see you all over cable news, I see — there’s a seat available if you want to be a co-host at ‘The View.’ There’s people here you can pitch. He’d be a great lady around the table” Navarro ranted.

“[Avenatti] has a bigger calling here. Being a lawyer is minimal compared to what he’s doing,” Joy Behar said.

Navarro interrupted, “The priesthood?”

Behar continued, “He’s out there saving the country.”

That was maybe not entirely accurate.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:29 am
