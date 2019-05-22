May 22, 2019

DENIAL IS IN NO.10 DOWNING STREET: The last poll from YouGov before the European elections tomorrow puts Theresa May’s Conservatives on just 7 percent support, compared to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party at 37 percent.

Senior Ministers have asked to see the Prime Minister, which is normally a sign of impending defenestration. In response, Mrs. May shut the doors to her Downing Street bunker. Now Andrea Leadsom, probably the leading Leaver left in the Cabinet, has resigned.

Owing to the lack of free speech in the UK, political news reporting is banned over there tomorrow. It would be just like May to resign when a) it can’t be covered properly and b) it comes of no help to the party she’s supposed to be leading.

Omnishambles.