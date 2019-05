NJ MAN ARRESTED ON TERROR CHARGES, ALLEGEDLY WANTED TO BOMB TRUMP TOWER: “In another Instagram post court records quoted Xie as saying ‘I want to shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators…you can get a gun and shoot your way through or use a vehicle and ram people… all you need is a gun or a vehicle to go on a rampage…’ Xie’s social media accounts were loaded with terror propaganda, the FBI said, and declarations of support for Bashar al Assad, Saddam Hussein and North Korea.”