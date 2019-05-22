May 22, 2019

ARTHUR CHRENKOFF ON AUSTRALIA: “It’s pretty much a hard political law that when the right loses an election they tend to blame themselves (‘it was the infighting – the bloody moderates/conservatives [delete as appropriate] destabilised the party’ or ‘what a shitty campaign that was; what idiots do we have in charge at the headquarters?’). If, on the other hand, the left loses they blame the voters, who are either evil or dumb. Or they blame the electoral system. The same system that seems to work OK every time they win, all of a sudden becomes problematic, outdated and deeply flawed when they don’t.”