May 21, 2019

JAY CARUSO: Republican Justin Amash says Trump has done enough to be impeached — but it’s the Democrats who will suffer. “What Amash has done shouldn’t be seen as a signal of change within the GOP. He has always been an outlier.”

Even after the release of the Mueller report, Speaker Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a cautious approach to impeachment. These days, the rhetoric coming from Democratic circles, including Pelosi, makes it appear that putting off any move toward an impeachment inquiry is all about presidential politics in 2020 instead of “holding Trump accountable.”

Earlier this year, House Minority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) compared the Trump administration to the Hitler regime and said, “This man and his family are the greatest threats to democracy of my lifetime.”

In recent weeks, the Trump administration refused Congressional subpoenas, prompting several Democratic House committee leaders, such as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Gerry Connolly of the House Oversight Committee, to discuss impeachment. Both Speaker Pelosi and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler have both said Trump’s refusal to honor Democratic subpoenas makes up a “constitutional crisis.”

Well, what are they waiting for?