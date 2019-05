CHRISTIAN TOTO: How Netflix Hijacked That ‘Laugh-In’ Legacy. “The streaming giant brought back the classic comedy show to attack Trump and dole out some big, whopping lies.”

When I bought my first TiVo 15 or 16 years ago, its algorithm decided that I really wanted to watch old “Laugh-In” reruns — and, boy, was it right.

Conclusion: Old TiVo is smarter than new Netflix.