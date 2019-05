IT’S NOT AN “OPEN AIR CONCENTRATION CAMP” IF YOU CAN’T BLAME ISRAEL: Hamas said to impose restrictions after young, educated Gazans exited for ‘vacations’ through reopened Rafah Crossing to escape and seek better lives in Europe.

What percentage of those who complain about Israel imposing restrictions on Gaza for security reasons are going to complain about Hamas imposing further restrictions to prevent people from escaping Hamas rule? An initial estimate of “zero” seems right.