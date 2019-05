PROSECUTORIAL DISCRETION: Shoplifter finds Rachael Rollins’ no-prosecute list not at work in Norfolk County. “An admitted career crook who saw the news about Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins’ no-prosecute list on a jailhouse TV couldn’t believe it when cops in Weymouth slapped cuffs on him for shoplifting $126 worth of goods from a Stop & Shop. ‘It’s not a crime, I thought. I saw it on TV when I was in prison,’ Glenn Kerivan griped to the Herald on Thursday.: