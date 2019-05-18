May 18, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Fran Lebowitz: ‘We Should Turn Trump Over to the Saudis’ Who Killed Khashoggi.

Look, I’m fine with people joking about whatever they want to joke about. But if I’m “inciting violence” by merely criticizing a Democrat — hi, Ilhan! — then something like this is definitely “inciting violence.” And if you say it, just own it. Don’t claim you were “misinterpreted.” You weren’t.

Earlier: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.