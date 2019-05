PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

—The Grauniad, yesterday.

● Chaser: “President Obama ‘has four years to save Earth.’”

—Headline, The Grauniad, January 18, 2009.

● Hangover:

The “Siberian” climate was predicted just four years after the London Independent assured its readers that “Snowfalls are now a thing of the past.”