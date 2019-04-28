April 28, 2019
ABIGAIL DISNEY, MY LEAST FAVORITE DISNEY PRINCESS:
Reading the interview with The Cut, her op-ed in the Post, and her over-the-top Twitter feed makes you understand why Disney insists she doesn’t speak for the rest of her family. I wouldn’t want her to speak for mine.
It’s a wonderful thing, this country’s genius for allowing men and women with great ideas and drive to become rich beyond reckoning, indeed so wealthy that they are able to provide for their family for generations. Why do their descendants want to ruin it for the rest of us?
Read the whole thing. Last year, when I visited Disneyworld for the first time in 35 years, I was reminded of what a perfect slice of Americana it all is. And how it could never be made today, given the worldviews of everybody now associated with Disney. I wonder how long they’ll allow it to stand in its current form?