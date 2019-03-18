PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
March 18, 2019

ROGER SIMON: Google Does Evil to Patrick Moore.

As Moore himself tweets, the Wayback Machine still lists him on a 2007 page labeled “The Founders of Greenpeace,” before Greenpeace’s own airbrush team went to work.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:59 am