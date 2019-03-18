March 18, 2019
ROGER SIMON: Google Does Evil to Patrick Moore.
As Moore himself tweets, the Wayback Machine still lists him on a 2007 page labeled “The Founders of Greenpeace,” before Greenpeace’s own airbrush team went to work.
