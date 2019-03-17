March 17, 2019

I REMEMBER 2004 WHEN MICHAEL J. FOX DELIVERED A MEAN-SPIRITED AD THAT SAID REPUBLICANS WANTED PEOPLE TO DIE BECAUSE THEY OPPOSED EMBRYONIC STEM CELL RESEARCH: Adult Stem Cells Now the ‘Gold Standard.’ Related: MIT Technology Review: Will Embryonic Stem Cells Ever Cure Anything? “In fact, no field of biotechnology has promised more and delivered less in the way of treatments than embryonic stem cells.”

In 2004, of course, we couldn’t know how the science would turn out. But that didn’t stop Fox from making a mean-spirited ad for the Democrats. And how bad must he feel, to have flushed (at least) half his fan base for John Kerry?