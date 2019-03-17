March 17, 2019

JOHN HINDERAKER: Connecticut Supreme Court Makes War On Civil Rights. “The Connecticut Supreme Court’s decision is not a good faith exercise of judicial judgment. The four-judge majority engaged in political activism by issuing an anti-gun ruling that is obviously wrong under the Constitution and federal law. It will be reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court. But there is a lesson here: liberals love to talk about the rule of law, but what they mean is rule by lawyers.”

UPDATE: Here’s my piece on the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.