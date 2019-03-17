March 17, 2019

I LINKED THIS PIECE THE OTHER DAY, BUT THIS PASSAGE IS WORTH REPEATING:

If Trump’s election really is a ­Hitlerian-scale catastrophe for the West, then civic friendship between Trump America and non-Trump America is impossible. And indeed, that is a premise shared by the #­Resistance and the most hysterical of the Never Trumpers, Boot chief among them. They speak of “defending democracy,” as Boot does throughout his memoir, but what they really mean is defending the technocratic liberal consensus, even if that means undoing the popular will as it was expressed at the ballot box.

We should decline to go along.